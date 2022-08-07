Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Susquehanna

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58. Match Group has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 211.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

