Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTCH. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.