BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their maintains rating on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

BWA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $37.87 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.