Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 37,417 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $11,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Waters at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

WAT opened at $337.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.92 and a 200-day moving average of $323.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.14.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.