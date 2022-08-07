Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Waste Connections by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $138.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $128.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $145.62.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

