Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $99.00 at UBS Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.38 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 772.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.1% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

