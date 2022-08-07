Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.3 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

