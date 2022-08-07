Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $69.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 546,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,473,890 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

