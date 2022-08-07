Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $96.76 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.14 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of -193.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.