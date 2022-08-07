EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,651,000 after buying an additional 163,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM opened at $427.39 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.11.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.62.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

