Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Garmin worth $21,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $3,115,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Garmin by 515.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285,609 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $92.31 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

