Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.15

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.15 and traded as high as C$47.89. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$47.80, with a volume of 46,612 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC raised Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

