A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $529.62

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 529.62 ($6.49) and traded as high as GBX 560 ($6.86). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.74), with a volume of 81,272 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.09) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.29) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 606.75 ($7.43).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

A.G. BARR Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £616.16 million and a P/E ratio of 2,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 533.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 529.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

About A.G. BARR

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 536 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,958 ($6,075.24). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 980 shares of company stock worth $525,461.

(Get Rating)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.