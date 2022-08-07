Lancashire (LON:LRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $427.08

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.08 ($5.23) and traded as high as GBX 448.60 ($5.50). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 445.40 ($5.46), with a volume of 240,543 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRE. Barclays boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.91) to GBX 487 ($5.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.58) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.43) to GBX 550 ($6.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.60) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 574.43 ($7.04).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 400.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 426.21.

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lancashire

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently -0.75%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,644 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £49,943.80 ($61,198.14).

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.