Genus (LON:GNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,849.51

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,849.51 ($34.92) and traded as high as GBX 2,864 ($35.09). Genus shares last traded at GBX 2,766 ($33.89), with a volume of 47,549 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($55.14) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,939.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,571.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,840.82.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

