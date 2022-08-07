Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.48

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.48 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 196 ($2.40). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.34), with a volume of 127,607 shares.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.35. The firm has a market cap of £205.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.85.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £4,964.40 ($6,083.08).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.