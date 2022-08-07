Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $438.15

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 438.15 ($5.37) and traded as high as GBX 514 ($6.30). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 513 ($6.29), with a volume of 356,937 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 417 ($5.11).

The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,017.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 510.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 438.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

