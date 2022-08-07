Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HHC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,715,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $25,411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,623,000 after buying an additional 234,467 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 25.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 114,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $11,397,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

