AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.97

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $8.20. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 615,413 shares traded.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,986 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 89,208 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $277,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

