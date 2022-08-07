Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Everi stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Everi has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Everi’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,424 shares of company stock worth $142,632. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $3,075,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $2,381,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Everi by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

