Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.04

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.04 and traded as high as $7.65. Edap Tms shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 22,162 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $255.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -761.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Edap Tms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

