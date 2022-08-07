Truist Financial Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $40.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.18.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

