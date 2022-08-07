Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Vaso shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Vaso Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

