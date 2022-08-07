Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.37

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.37 and traded as high as $41.92. Hawkins shares last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 65,591 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $849.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $222.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,747,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Hawkins by 26,066.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the first quarter worth $3,190,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $1,885,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

