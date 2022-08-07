NVR (NYSE:NVR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

NVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,577.50.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,359.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,239.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,537.44. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NVR by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in NVR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in NVR by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

