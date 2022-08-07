Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 201,273 shares trading hands.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.21.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNMP. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

