StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.57. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 120,865 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GASS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned 0.05% of StealthGas worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StealthGas

(Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.