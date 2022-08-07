Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Shares Down 2.5%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 12,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 62,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.