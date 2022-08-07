P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.58

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.58 and traded as high as $36.36. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 46,793 shares traded.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $801.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51.

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 76.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

