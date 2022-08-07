CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.38. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 100 shares.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.
About CDTi Advanced Materials
CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDTi Advanced Materials (CDTI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.