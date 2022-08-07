UBS Group Raises Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $18.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains GP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.19.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.31). Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

