NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
NewMarket Stock Performance
Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $300.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.13 and a 200 day moving average of $319.45. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $285.60 and a 12 month high of $378.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
NewMarket Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.
NewMarket Company Profile
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
