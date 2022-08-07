NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $300.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.13 and a 200 day moving average of $319.45. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $285.60 and a 12 month high of $378.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewMarket

NewMarket Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

