FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Cut to $144.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $149.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FMC. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.64.

FMC Stock Up 0.3 %

FMC stock opened at $106.33 on Thursday. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.23.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,158,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $67,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of FMC by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after buying an additional 540,810 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

