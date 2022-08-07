Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Wedbush

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

NYSE RCUS opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.71. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $29,008.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,431 shares in the company, valued at $526,930.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $125,998.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,827.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $29,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,431 shares in the company, valued at $526,930.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $291,220. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,749,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,787,000 after purchasing an additional 557,988 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,735,000 after purchasing an additional 147,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 964,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after purchasing an additional 312,542 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

