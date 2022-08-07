Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.22. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,898,000 after buying an additional 192,885 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

