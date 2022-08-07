Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FSLY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastly from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Fastly stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. Fastly has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,874,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,510.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,368 shares of company stock worth $515,068 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,363,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $21,322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,625,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $11,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

