Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 169,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

