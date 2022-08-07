Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.23) to GBX 975 ($11.95) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.50) to GBX 840 ($10.29) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 760 ($9.31) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $832.50.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.8062 dividend. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pearson by 795.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 903,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 827,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 232,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

