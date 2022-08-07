SVB Leerink Cuts Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $49.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCUS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.71. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $48,339.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 212,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $48,339.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 212,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,451,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,749,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,787,000 after acquiring an additional 557,988 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 964,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 536.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,543 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3,237.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also

