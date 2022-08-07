Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,194,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($61.76) to GBX 5,430 ($66.54) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.79) to GBX 4,160 ($50.97) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO stock opened at $188.37 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.92 and a 200 day moving average of $190.93.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

