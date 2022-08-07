Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $48.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.71. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $125,998.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,827.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $125,998.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,827.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $48,339.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 212,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

