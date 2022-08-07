National Bankshares Trims Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Price to $99.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OVV. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 65.58% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

