Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of RIG opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,017,300 shares of company stock worth $7,557,533. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $99,214,000 after buying an additional 13,161,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 2,743,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 1,631.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,625 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,714,246 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also

