GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $67.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.12.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 6.9 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $2,580,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62,464 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

