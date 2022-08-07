NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target Raised to $34.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of NI opened at $29.47 on Thursday. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

