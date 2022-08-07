Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.36.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.20%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.