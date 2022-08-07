BMO Capital Markets Cuts Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $65.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,506,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,335,000 after buying an additional 613,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after buying an additional 541,736 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

