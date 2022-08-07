Morgan Stanley Raises Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $40.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PSN. TheStreet raised Parsons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Parsons from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. Parsons has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $43.84.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Parsons by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

