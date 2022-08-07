Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wolfe Research from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $308.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Paycom Software stock opened at $370.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.32.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,801,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $2,886,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

