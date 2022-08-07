Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $365.00 at Truist Financial

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $424.71.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $248.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Generac will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

